Ducks remain competitive in third event of season

With Raahauge’s Hunting and Sporting Clays in Dunnigan providing the backdrop last Sunday, the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports team had another successful outing in the latest CYSSA sporting clays event, as they sent three to the medal stand and saw five others finish in the top eight.

Colusa’s Devin Wurm hit 88 % of the targets to top the newly created Young Adult division that features competitors 18-22 years old who had their seasons cut short last year by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the Rookie category, Robert Shadley claimed first after shooting 75 out of 100 clays, and Jackson Soden finished fourth, striking 69.

Gus Armstrong posted the Ducks’ highest score of the day with a 97 in the highly competitive Intermediate Advanced grouping, but was edged in a tiebreaker and had to settle for second place, while Dustin Wurm turned in an 87 to finish just off the podium in fourth place.

Other Ducks having strong outings were Grayson Hardwick who took fourth in JV with a 91, varsity competitor Anthony Felix who grabbed seventh place scoring 82, and Landon Barrett with a 66 in Intermediate Entry to bring home eighth place.

As the Ducks now take a week off to prepare for the next event which will be held on October 31 at Quail Point Hunt Club in Woodland, head coach Bruce Hardwick is proud of his teams’ performance thus far saying, “ There are a lot more shooters this year, and we are still remaining competitive.” ♣