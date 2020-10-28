Thursday, October 29, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1

Golf Tournament Aids RedHawk Athletics

Avatar
By Jennifer Correa
Home Sports Golf Tournament Aids RedHawk Athletics

After having to postpone its biggest fundraising event of the year twice due to COVID restrictions, the third time was the charm for the Colusa RedHawk Athletic Foundation as they hosted a highly successful golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club.

Twenty-one teams, a record high for the tournament, hit the links on October 16 to support the foundation that provides uniforms and other athletic equipment for not only Colusa High School, but for Egling Middle School as well.

CRAF’s continuing commitment is something Colusa High athletic director Eric Lay says is invaluable to the athletic programs.

“There are a small group of individuals who work very diligently and do an amazing job of supporting CHS athletics.  Between the golf tournament and hosting the Raczniak and Ernst basketball tournaments, CRAF is able to purchase all our uniforms and is also instrumental in donating funds towards other projects as well.  We could not provide the outstanding opportunities we do at CHS without their effort,” said Lay.

At the tournament itself, the team from Colusa County Farm Supply took first place, followed by Hoblit Motors in second and Spherion in third, while individual contest winners included Tony Ferretti (0-20 handicap), Juan Silva (21 and above handicap), Geoff MacPherson (Men’s Longest Drive) and Bayley Heimburger (Women’s Longest Drive).

In addition to golf, a feature unique to the event is a helicopter ball drop where 300 golf balls are presold and numbered then dropped onto the green with the two landing closest to the hole garnering a cash prize for the purchaser.

This year’s lucky winners were Robin Myers and Aiden England.

A silent auction and raffle prizes completed the day that is yet another example that community support for school programs is alive and well in Colusa.

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
8
Avatar
Jennifer Correa
Previous articleGarden Corner: Stink Bugs
Next articleWanted in Court (10/28/2020)
Listen to our Podcast
DAVIDsTEA

More News

DA’s office fights State Legislature in Ramazzini case

Crime News Susan Meeker -
An attorney representing convicted killer Nathan Ramazzini believes the state shouldn’t keep her client locked up forever  – just because of his crime. Colusa County...
Read more

Williams to provide staging quarters for Enloe paramedics

News Susan Meeker -
Colusa County’s only 24-hour duty ambulance will soon return to its staging quarters in Williams, which should cut wait times significantly on the west...
Read more

Arbuckle mural pays tribute to fallen police officer

News Susan Meeker -
The infamous image of a beautiful young woman in a royal blue evening gown with the black and white Thin Blue Line flag is...
Read more

Colusa’s new police lieutenant sworn in

News Susan Meeker -
Colusa County’s loss is the City of Colusa’s gain. Lt. Sara Martin, the former investigator with the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, was sworn in...
Read more

A tree named for Charlie

News Susan Meeker -
The City of Colusa will memorialize the late Charles Whitcomb Tuttle Jr. by naming one of the city’s iconic conifers after him. “Charlie loved trees,”...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Colusa and Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday,...
Read more

RTA Construction, Inc. – Request for Quotations

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
RTA Construction, Inc. Is requesting quotations from all certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) sub-contractors and material suppliers for the following project: CITY OF WILLIAMS WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT...
Read more

Public Notice – Colusa County Polling Places and Precinct Boards

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
PUBLIC NOTICE ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2020 POLLS OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M. COLUSA COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE 546 JAY STREET, SUITE 200,...
Read more
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
© Williams Pioneer Review