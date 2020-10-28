Golf Tournament Aids RedHawk Athletics

After having to postpone its biggest fundraising event of the year twice due to COVID restrictions, the third time was the charm for the Colusa RedHawk Athletic Foundation as they hosted a highly successful golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club.

Twenty-one teams, a record high for the tournament, hit the links on October 16 to support the foundation that provides uniforms and other athletic equipment for not only Colusa High School, but for Egling Middle School as well.

CRAF’s continuing commitment is something Colusa High athletic director Eric Lay says is invaluable to the athletic programs.

“There are a small group of individuals who work very diligently and do an amazing job of supporting CHS athletics. Between the golf tournament and hosting the Raczniak and Ernst basketball tournaments, CRAF is able to purchase all our uniforms and is also instrumental in donating funds towards other projects as well. We could not provide the outstanding opportunities we do at CHS without their effort,” said Lay.

At the tournament itself, the team from Colusa County Farm Supply took first place, followed by Hoblit Motors in second and Spherion in third, while individual contest winners included Tony Ferretti (0-20 handicap), Juan Silva (21 and above handicap), Geoff MacPherson (Men’s Longest Drive) and Bayley Heimburger (Women’s Longest Drive).

In addition to golf, a feature unique to the event is a helicopter ball drop where 300 golf balls are presold and numbered then dropped onto the green with the two landing closest to the hole garnering a cash prize for the purchaser.

This year’s lucky winners were Robin Myers and Aiden England.

A silent auction and raffle prizes completed the day that is yet another example that community support for school programs is alive and well in Colusa. ♣