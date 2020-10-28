Thursday, October 29, 2020

Golf event raises money for fairground improvements

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Perry Taylor, of Colusa, sinks his putt at the last hole in the Colusa County Fair Foundation’s golf tournament on Friday.

With an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, most community fundraising events in 2020 have been canceled but playing golf for a good cause in the open outdoors on a nice fall day wasn’t one of them.

The Colusa County Fair Foundation’s annual golf tournament at the Colusa Country Club, on Friday, was a great success and raised much needed revenue for renovations and projects at the Colusa County Fairgrounds.

While the 44th District Agriculture Association has kept the fairgrounds closed since March, the Fair Foundation remains committed to keeping the fairgrounds viable for future generations.

“With the COVID situation, a lot of our projects have been put on hold,” said Fair Foundation President, Ben Carter. “There are no activities at the fairgrounds this year, being a state facility, but we still have work to do.”

Once allowed back to work on improving the grounds and buildings, the Foundation hopes to finish the landscaping, restrooms, and kitchen at Festival Hall.

“Then that one will be completely renovated,” Carter said.

Carter said there is a lot that needs to be done on the aging fairground facilities, and that foundation members have been discussing future renovations to the Main Exhibit building and Atwood Hall.

“And, of course, the grandstands are in need of a facelift,” he said, adding that work will be done in financial partnership with the Junior Livestock Auction and 44th District Agriculture Association.

Last week’s golf tournament, the sixth for the Fair Foundation, garnered a great deal of community support, through team sponsorships, hole sponsorships, and presenting sponsorships.

Carter expressed the Foundation’s thanks to 150 hole sponsors, 18 team sponsors, and five generous presenting sponsors: Tri-Counties Bank, Sun Valley Rice Co., Colusa County Farm Supply, Hoblit Dealerships, and Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co, all of which made the golf tournament a huge success.

The winning teams were Hickle and Hickle, first place; Reading Oil, second place; and KH Farms, third place.

Kim Steidlmayer was the winner of the raffle prize of a charter flight to the Bay Area for lunch and wine tasting – or a round of golf.

While the event typically includes a buffet lunch, food was served take-out style this year as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Emmet Pennebaker cooked tri-tip, including whole tri-tip to sell outright, and Mark and Sandy Ottenwalter and Walter Emery cooked the ribs, which were historically cooked and served as an early dinner in the club house.

The ribs were also served take-out.

Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review.
