Ducks Turn in Best Effort of Season

In their final sporting clays event before the state meet, the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports team turned in its strongest performance of the season as they had eight top 10 finishers and six medalists at the competition on Sunday, November 1 at Quail Point Hunt Club in Woodland.

For the second shoot in a row Devin Wurm claimed the top spot in Young Adult Division after turning in a team high score of 96.

Rookies Jackson Sodden and Robert Shadley took first and second tallying 83 and 73 respectively.

In the JV competition Grayson Hardwick hit 91 out of 100 targets but came up two shots short and finished in second place.

Among the 98 participants at the varsity level, the Ducks’ Chase Carrere struck 93 clays, to claim third place.

Gus Armstrong’s 93 earned him a third place finish in the Intermediate Advanced class, while teammate Dustin Wurm was seventh after shooting an 82.

Also cracking the top 10 for the Ducks was Lylah Barrett in Intermediate Entry.

Last Sunday’s successful outcome was just what the Ducks were hoping for as Coach Bruce Hardwick explained, “This was the best competition all year and it’s good to see the kids shooting this well going into the state tournament.”

The Ducks now hope to carry their momentum into the final meet on November 15 when they head to Raahague’s Hunting & Sporting Clays in Dunnigan. ♣