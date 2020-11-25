Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Ducks Finish Sporting Clays Season In Winning Fashion

By Jennifer Correa

The Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports team finished the sporting clays season with a bang as two of their members captured championships at the CYSSA State Tournament held on November 15 at Raahauge’s Hunting and Sporting Clays in the Dunnigan Hills.

Rookie Jackson Soden came away as the newly minted champion in his age group after hitting 88 out of 100 targets and was joined on the podium by teammate Robert Shadley who finished in third with a score of 78.

Behind the efforts of Soden and Shadley along with those of Reed LaGrande, the Ducks also captured the Rookie team title.

In the Young Adult division, the Ducks’ Devin Wurm was crowned champion after besting the field with a score of 81.

Two other Ducks narrowly missed reaching the medal stand as Dustin Wurm tallied an 88 in Intermediate Advanced while Nathan Winn finished with an 82 in the JV competition.

Under normal circumstances the winners would participate in the national competition to be held later in the year, but whether that will actually take place remains to be seen in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

For now however, the Ducks will go on hiatus until March when the trap and skeet seasons commence.

Jennifer Correa
3
Latest Headlines

