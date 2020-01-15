Lady Jackets squeeze by Panthers in overtime 

The intra-County rivalry was a game for the books last Thursday in Maxwell. In overtime, Williams scored the only points in overtime to take a 38-35 win.

“This win felt really good,” said Williams Head Coach Darren Robinson. “I’m very proud of my team for sticking together while playing in a tough environment at Maxwell.”

Trailing the Panthers in the first quarter, Williams’ Jasmine Rivera sank a three-point shot to bring the Lady Jackets within three before the half, 15-12.

Maxwells’ Rosa Corona started the Panthers out with a basket after the half, followed by a quick steal, resulting in two more points for a 19-12 Panther lead.

Down by nine going into the fourth, Williams stayed strong and followed the lead of sophomore Xochitl Hernandez, who contributed 11 points to the Lady Jacket win.

Playing a 1-3-1 zone, Williams’ Jackie Rivera tied the score at 35 all with a lay-up and foul shot.

Williams used their motivation to persevere in overtime with the winning shot by Hernandez for a final 38-35 score.

“The girls encouraged each other and never gave up,” said Robinson.

Jackie Rivera led the offensive charge for the Lady Jackets with 12 points. Hernandez contributed 11 towards the win.

Maxwell’s Laynee Haywood was top scorer of the game for the Lady Panthers with 12 points, and Jackie Hernandez contributed 10 total points. Maxwell, 3-7, took the win last Wednesday over Princeton, 55-27, and will travel to Quincy Friday for a conference match-up at 5:00 PM.

The Lady Jackets move to 2-4 on the season with a road game Thursday against Hamilton. Game time is set for 7:00 PM. ■