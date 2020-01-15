Maxwell sweeps Princeton, falters to Williams 

A week of county basketball drew fans to Maxwell and Williams for a show down of some great athleticism.

On Wednesday, January 8, in Maxwell, the Panthers hosted the Princeton Eagles. Maxwell grabbed the win with a 61-49 final score. Trent Hendrix led the charge, for the Panthers, with 20 points and Ivan Espinoza had a game high 29 points for the Eagles.

On the road in Williams, the Panthers and Jackets matched up last Thursday, with the win going to Williams by a final score 60-52.

Several contributing factors led up to the rival victory but one change to the Jackets Boys varsity team was the welcoming back of Jeff Lemus as head coach.

“Its good to be back, coaching our boys,” said Lemus. Lemus, who was out for the first half of the season has returned to the court for good.

Williams jumped out to an early lead that continued the entirety of the game. Mo Hernandez heated up the three point line sinking three shots contributing to the 36-21 lead at the half.

With a 16 point lead over the Panthers, Isaiah Cardenas sank foul shot after foul shot, bringing the Panthers within eight. Aggressive defense by the Jackets forced several turnovers on the Panthers offense, which William’s capsized on to increase the score deficit. Maxwell unable to bank shots ran short of time, giving Williams the rival win, 60-52.

“I was proud to see my boys win the turn over game, along with rebounding offensively,” said Lemus.

Williams is 2-8 on the season and will travel to Hamilton on Friday for 5:30 PM game.

Maxwell holds a 6-5 record and descends to Quincy Friday with a 6:30 PM start time. ■