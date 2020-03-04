Sports Recap (03/04/2020)

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

As reported in the March 4, edition of the Pioneer Review.

Baseball

Baseball season is here. The Maxwell Panthers have a home game on Friday against the Chester Volcanoes. The Colusa Redhawks play a home game against the Clear Lake Cardinals from Lakeport on Saturday. Pierce already began in Olivehurst against the Blazers but were defeated 9-4. They go on to play in the a tournament in Hamilton on Friday. Princeton Eagles started off the season with two wins in Williams against the Yellowjackets, 13-3 and 7-6, on Thursday. Princeton will take on the Mercy Warriors on Friday in Red Bluff. The Yellowjackets also struggled in Orland for their first game on Feb. 25 losing 22-1 against the Trojans. They have a game tonight against the Blazers in Olivehurst.

Basketball

Basketball season comes to a close with the Colusa girls falling in Portola against the Tigers on Feb. 25, 59-48. Pierce boys played a close home game against Gridley on Feb. 26. Their 52-44 advanced them to a championship game. Unfortunately for the Bears, University Prep Panthers put the Bears into hibernation with a 52-44 loss in Shasta on Saturday.

Soccer

The Colusa RedHawks are the last team standing, defeating the Williams Yellowjackets 4-0 on Feb. 25. On Saturday, the RedHawks played against the Esparto Spartans and with a 1-0 victory to move to the state championships. The Colusa girls played against Esparto and celebrated a 1-0 victory on Feb. 25. On Saturday, the girls fought the good fight in Winters but fell 3-1 to the Warriors.

Softball

Softball is underway. The Colusa RedHawks will play against the Cardinals on Tuesday in Corning. Maxwell Panthers have an away game on Friday against the Chester Volcanoes. The Pierce Bears will play an away game tonight against the Biggs Wolverines. Princeton Eagles have a home game against the Redding Christian Lions on Tuesday. In Orland, the Williams Lady Jackets had a bumpy start, losing their first game18-2 against the Trojans. Their next game will be on Tuesday against the Pierce Bears in Williams.

Track & Field

The Colusa boys and girls track and field will take off on Friday in Orland at the Black Butte Invitational. Maxwell boys and girls will be in Oroville for the Mid Week Meet. Pierce Bears and Williams Yellowjackets will be competing in the Black and Gold Invitational at Butte College in Oroville on Friday.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Are we missing your team’s scores or stats? Encourage your coach to submit them – or submit them yourself – to the Pioneer Review by phone, email, or using our handy sports submission form, available at: http://bit.ly/WPRSportsSubmission