RedHawks takeoff for high altitudes

Colusa baseball gets off the ground with three non-league wins. A doubleheader on Friday against the Clear Lake Cubs, visiting from Lakeport, ended with Colusa on top in both games. The first game ended 8-4 and the second ended 3-1.

Coach Eric Lay, for the RedHawks, said his team had experience against Lakeport Cubs when they were in 50/70 League baseball, pre-high school.

“We played really good defense,” said Lay, sure that hitting will come with time. “It just takes a while to get comfortable in the box. If you can pitch and play defense early in a year, you’re going to be okay.”

Of the hitters, junior Keith Chavez, got in two hits for the first game and senior Hunter Nobles also got in two cracks of the bat for the second game on Friday.

The pitchers were the stars of the show. For the first game, junior Drew Bradbury threw to 16 batters with only two hitting. Sophomore Emanuel Frias and senior Cole Simmons relieved Bradbury on the mound. Sophomore Ethan Lay threw to 19 batters over four innings in the second game with Frias throwing to 11 batters over three innings. Meanwhile, senior Xavier Lopez tirelessly caught for both games.

“The pitchers didn’t buckle under pressure,” said Lay. “They just kept throwing their pitches and hitting their spots. That bodes well for this year and it bodes well for the future.”

The RedHawks will have another long day Thursday when they host the Mike West invitational. ■