Panthers offense seals Chester’s fate but falls to Durham 

The Maxwell baseball team went to work against the Chester Volcanoes in their season opener, on Friday, claiming a 4-1 win.

The Panthers fired up their offense in the first inning, with a single by Eriberto Galvin on a 1-1 count, scoring one run for a 1-0 Maxwell lead.

“Offense came around,” said coach Tyler Wells. “We struggled early putting pressure on Chester.”

The story changed by the bottom of the sixth, when Maxwell notched in three runs with two being from a home run and RBI by sophomore Steven Avery. Senior Trent Hendrix put in a solid game, allowing two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 14. Maxwell did not commit a single error in the field and claimed their first game win.

“Solid first win,” stated Wells. “Real happy with the pitching performance from Hendrix. He had a certain swagger and confidence about him that us coaches have wanted to see since his freshman year. We are very proud and hope this is only the beginning block of a great senior campaign.”

Chase Wells led Maxwell with two hits in three at bats.

Maxwell traveled to Durham on Saturday for a non-conference match-up. Troubles on the pitching mound allowed for an early Durham lead. Durham’s offense would prove to be fatal for the Panthers, shutting Maxwell out with a final score of 4-0.

Maxwell will host their annual baseball tournament this week, March 12-14. ■