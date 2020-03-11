Sports Recap (03/11/2020)

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

Basketball

The Colusa girls finished up their season in the first round of the CIF Northern Section Championships against Monte Vista when the Mustangs bested the RedHawks 64-32, on March 3.

The Pierce boys hosted visiting teams, and the home court advantage may have contributed to the boys forward momentum in the championships. Round I against the Trojans was a 61-46 win on March 3. The Round II victory against Calaveras on Thursday was close, 56-50. The Eastside College Prep returned back to Palo Alto winless when the Bears took the Regional Semifinals 54-50, on Saturday. The final game for the regional champs took place last night against the San Domenico Panthers, results of who goes to State Finals on Friday at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, was not available at time of press.

Soccer

The Colusa Boys varsity team traveled to Redding on March 3 to take on Anderson in the 1st round of the Regional State Playoff and came away with a tough 1-0 loss. Colusa held strong throughout the match against the larger school, with both teams finding themselves in a 0-0 tie at the half. Both the RedHawks and the Cubs would take shots on each other’s goal, but Anderson would capitalize and find the Back of Colusa’s net, to go up 1-0. Colusa kept the pressure up and would have a few more opportunities to tie the game, but the 1-0 score held to the end. The RedHawks had strong defensive play from Jesus Hernandez, Darien Sarabia, Nico Lopez, and Lucas Garin. Also playing well were midfielders Ulises Galvan, Edgar Garcia, Rodrigo Rodriguez and Dominic Garcia. Forward standouts were Victor Hernandez and Alejandro Rico. Goalkeeper Diego Avila had a great game posting 7 saves. “I am very proud of how my boys played all season,” said coach Dan Kiely. “They always left everything out on the field and played their hearts out.” The RedHawks just completed an amazing season, coming in first place in the Sacramento Valley League and then winning the NSCIF Division 3 Championship this last weekend. Their overall record now stands at 22-2-2

Baseball

Colusa started off strong with a series of wins. On March 2, the Braves from Hamilton were sent packing with a 17-2 pummeling. A doubleheader against the Clear Lake Cardinals was a double win, 8-4 then 3-1 on Friday. The boys will be hosting the Mike West Invitational on Thursday.

The boys from Maxwell took on the Chester Volcanoes, on Friday, and had a 4-1 triumph. The Panthers will be hosting a tournament on Friday.

A rival game between Pierce and Williams ended in a landslide for the Bears, 24-2, on March 2. The Trojans from Orland came to Pierce on March 3 and left with the 4-2 win. Another rivalry game will take place in Colusa on Thursday.

Princeton returned from Biggs with a crushing 11-0 on March 3. The Eagles will have an away game against the Grizzlies in Loyalton on Friday.

The Yellowjackets were vanquished 24-2 by the Pierce Bears on March 2. The boys are scheduled to play in Los Molinos later this week.

Softball

Colusa enjoyed a victory against the visiting Braves from Hamilton City on March 3, 18-4. At the Lindhurst Tournament on Friday the girls took two losses and one win; they lost to the Center Cougars 10-3, won against Placer 10-4, and lost to Alpha Charter 5-1. The RedHawks will have a tournament at home on Friday.

Maxwell Panthers overcame Mercy and Chester. The Maxwell Panthers varsity weathered a push by Mercy on March 3, in the fourth inning where the Lady Panthers allowed three runs, but smothered the Warriors with a 16-3 win. With two wins under their belt, the Lady Panthers hosted the Chester Volcanoes last Friday, taking a 19-5 win. Laynee Haywood led the offensive charge with five RBIs. The Maxwell Softball Tournament starts tomorrow as the Panthers match up with the Williams Yellowjackets at noon on field B, followed by a 2 PM game against Greenville. The tournament runs from March 12-14.

Pierce kept the Orland Trojans at bay on March 3 with a home 17-7 win. On March 4, the girls overcame the Wolverines in Biggs, 5-2. The Bears are scheduled to play in Colusa’s Randy Watt Invitational on Friday.

The Williams Yellowjackets will travel to Maxwell Thursday to face Maxwell at noon and then Greeneville at 2 PM in a three day tournament. The Lady Jackets will face Mercy and Greenville on Friday and Biggs on Saturday.

Track & Field

On Friday, the Colusa varsity boys placed in three events of the Black Butte Invitational in Orland. Lucas Garin ran 100 meters in 11.97 coming in second, ran 200 meters in 23.79 coming in first, and 400 meters at 54.29 coming in first place again. Jose Valdez ran 800 meters in 2:18.28 coming in second. William Graybill’s high jump took second at a height of 5-08. For the girls varsity, Audrey Dunn took third in the triple jump with a length of 27-07.50. For the freshman and sophomore categories; Daniel Diaz ran 110 meter hurdles at 20.56 and came in third place. Cody Koregelos placed second in the long jump at 17-07 and in the triple jump at 36-09.50 he scored first place and Michael Harris in third at 35-02. For the freshman and sophomore girls, Emily Garcia ran 200 meters in 30.80. Lupita Perez ran 400 meters in 1:14.03 for second place.

Tennis

Colusa RedHawks lost to Corning Cardinals on March 3, 9-0. At a home game against Anderson’s Cubs, the RedHawks turned things around with a 9-0 win.

