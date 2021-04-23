Colusa County Office of Education – Various Summer School Positions

COOK
(SUMMER SCHOOL)
$16.63 – $18.18/hr. Up to 7.5 hours/day, 31 days/year. Relevant training and experience. Provide ServSafe Certification. Continuous. EOE/AA.
ASSISTANT COOK
(SUMMER SCHOOL)
$15.26 – $16.68/hr. Up to 5 hours/day, 31 days/year.
Relevant training and experience.
Provide ServSafe Certification. Continuous. EOE/AA.
FOOD SERVICE ASSISTANT
(Summer School)
$14.00 – $15.30/hr. Up to 3.5 hours/day, 31 days/year.
Relevant training and experience.
Provide Food Handler Certification. Continuous. EOE/AA.
Apply online at www.edjoin.org
Colusa County Office of Education
345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932.
04/22, 04/29/2021 – WPR #2021-0514