Colusa County Office of Education – Various Summer School Positions

COOK

(SUMMER SCHOOL)

$16.63 – $18.18/hr. Up to 7.5 hours/day, 31 days/year. Relevant training and experience. Provide ServSafe Certification. Continuous. EOE/AA.

ASSISTANT COOK

(SUMMER SCHOOL)

$15.26 – $16.68/hr. Up to 5 hours/day, 31 days/year.

Relevant training and experience.

Provide ServSafe Certification. Continuous. EOE/AA.

FOOD SERVICE ASSISTANT

(Summer School)

$14.00 – $15.30/hr. Up to 3.5 hours/day, 31 days/year.

Relevant training and experience.

Provide Food Handler Certification. Continuous. EOE/AA.

Apply online at www.edjoin.org

Colusa County Office of Education

345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932.

04/22, 04/29/2021 – WPR #2021-0514