County of Colusa – Various Job Opportunities

Colusa County

Department of Health & Human Services

DHHS Budget Analyst

Limited Term

$4,580 – $7,515/mo. + benefits

Req: Equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree with major coursework in business, accounting, economics, or a related field. Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for education requirement on a year for year basis. Two years of increasingly responsible experience in budgeting and financial administration for an organization. Experience in a public sector social service organization is preferred. Possession of, or ability to obtain, an appropriate valid CA driver’s license.

Open Until Filled, Review Date: 5/6/21.

Colusa County

Behavioral Health Department

Case Manager

$3,453 – $5,671/mo. + benefits

Req: Four years experience working with the client population in either mental health or social services; Equivalent to the completion of the twelfth grade supplemented by specialized training in mental health or social services; Possession of, or ability to obtain a valid CA driver’s license.

Open Until Filled, Review Date: 5/7/21.

Must obtain job flyers and applications at

www.countyofcolusa.org or call: (530) 458-0420.

EOE

04/22/2021 – WPR #2021-0508