COLUSA COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION

CUSTODIAN

$14.00 – $16.64/hr. 8 Hours/Day, 261 days/year. High school diploma or GED and practical experience.

Apply online at www.edjoin.org

Colusa County Office of Education

345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932

Open until June 30, 2021 by 4:30 p.m. or until filled. EOE/AA

05/20, 05/27/2021 – WPR #2021-0654