PETER MICHAEL WINERY

FACILITIES/PROPERTY MANAGER APPRENTICE

Peter Michael Winery, a small, ultra-premium winery, nestled at the foot of Mount St. Helena, on 750 beautiful acres, is seeking to hire a self-motivated individual who is looking for a long-term career opportunity to eventually become our Facilities/Property Manager. You will work side-by-side with our current Facilities/Property Manager to assist and acquire the skills necessary to one day take over this position. As the Assistant to our Facilities/Property Manager, you will be responsible for learning/assisting with all construction projects, maintenance, landscaping, security, and the needs of the owners when they are staying on property. Candidates who apply should have knowledge of the following skills/experience/abilities and must live on property (housing provided):

At a minimum, basic handyman knowledge of farm or ranch-related carpentry and maintenance and repairs

Proactive and positive attitude, highly motivated, with a desire and willingness to learn

Possess the understanding, awareness and desire for proper upkeep of an estate property

An interest in or experience with gardening/landscaping

Detail-oriented with strong problem-solving skills

Excellent listening, interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills

Respect for privacy and ability to maintain a high level of confidentially at all times

Professional demeanor, integrity, honesty and discretion

Position requires being “on call” with availability for weekends and evenings including holidays

Comfortable working in a team-oriented environment

Basic Spanish a plus

Must have clean DMV record and provide proof of auto insurance

Proficient with Word, Excel and Outlook

Prior property management experience a plus

Supervisory skills a plus

Physical Requirements: Must be able to walk, bend, stretch, reach, kneel, and lift up to 50 lbs. Must be able to drive trucks, tractors and UTV’s. Must be able to use an assortment of power tools, hand tools, and various gas-powered equipment. Comfortable being on feet for long periods of time.

05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0641