CITY OF WILLIAMS

FULL TIME MAINTENANCE WORKER

($37,721.80-$45,851.07 Annually)



40 hours per week with benefits. Position is under general supervision that will perform a variety of semi-skilled and skilled work in the maintenance of parks, streets, lights, water, wastewater collections, landscape, buildings and grounds, flood control, storm drains, special events, traffic control and general janitorial functions. Must possess a valid California Driver’s License. High school diploma or equivalent required. Two years of responsible construction or maintenance experience preferred.

Apply via City application to

Frank Kennedy

City of Williams

P.O. Box 310, Williams, CA 95987

or fkennedy@cityofwilliams.org

Applications can be downloaded from the City of Williams website, www.cityofwilliams.org or they are available at 810 E Street and 464 8th Street, Williams.

The final filing date for this position is

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM

The City of Williams is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

