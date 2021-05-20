CITY OF WILLIAMS
FULL TIME OFFICE ASSISTANT
($31,519.09 – $38,311.64 Annually)
This position is full time with benefits, 40 hours per week. High School Diploma or G.E.D required plus 6 months experience as a receptionist or general clerical duties; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Must have the ability to type a minimum of 40 WPM with accuracy.
Apply via City application to
Frank Kennedy
City of Williams
P.O. Box 310, Williams, CA 95987
or fkennedy@cityofwilliams.org
Applications can be downloaded from the City of Williams website, www.cityofwilliams.org or they are available at 810 E Street and 464 8th Street, Williams.
The final filing date for this position is
Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM
The City of Williams is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
