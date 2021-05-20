Monday, May 24, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

HomeClassifiedsEmploymentCity of Williams - Full Time Office Assistant

Classifieds & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Full Time Office Assistant

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 9
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

CITY OF WILLIAMS

FULL TIME OFFICE ASSISTANT

($31,519.09 – $38,311.64 Annually)

This position is full time with benefits, 40 hours per week.  High School Diploma or G.E.D required plus 6 months experience as a receptionist or general clerical duties; or an equivalent combination of training and experience.  Must have the ability to type a minimum of 40 WPM with accuracy. 

Apply via City application to
Frank Kennedy
City of Williams
P.O. Box 310, Williams, CA  95987
or fkennedy@cityofwilliams.org

Applications can be downloaded from the City of Williams website, www.cityofwilliams.org or they are available at 810 E Street and 464 8th Street, Williams.

The final filing date for this position is
Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM

The City of Williams is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2021 – WPR #2021-0633

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review