CITY OF WILLIAMS

FULL TIME OFFICE ASSISTANT

($31,519.09 – $38,311.64 Annually)

This position is full time with benefits, 40 hours per week. High School Diploma or G.E.D required plus 6 months experience as a receptionist or general clerical duties; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Must have the ability to type a minimum of 40 WPM with accuracy.

Apply via City application to

Frank Kennedy

City of Williams

P.O. Box 310, Williams, CA 95987

or fkennedy@cityofwilliams.org

Applications can be downloaded from the City of Williams website, www.cityofwilliams.org or they are available at 810 E Street and 464 8th Street, Williams.

The final filing date for this position is

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM

The City of Williams is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2021 – WPR #2021-0633