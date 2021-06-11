Pierce High School

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Girls’ Volleyball Varsity Head Coach

Boys’ Soccer Varsity Head Coach

SALARY: $2,898.06 – $3,160.19 for the season.

Girls’ Volleyball FS Head Coach

SALARY: $2,634.60- $2,872.90 for the season.

Football FS Head Coach

SALARY: $2,766.33- $3,016.55 for the season.

QUALIFICATIONS

Valid CIF Coaching Education Certificate, CPR and First Aid Card, Cardiac and Concussion course certificates.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Submit letter of interest to mbarber@pierce.k12.ca.us

CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled

06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2021

WPR #2021-0713