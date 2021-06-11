Saturday, June 12, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

HomeClassifiedsEmploymentColusa County Office of Education Employment Opportunities

Classifieds & Legal Notices

Colusa County Office of Education Employment Opportunities

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 11
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

Colusa County Office of Education

Instructional Assistant
S. William Abel Academy

$15.08 – $22.12/hr. 7 hours/day, 191 days/year. 

One year of experience working with children in an organized setting and meet Title I Paraprofessional requirement. ServSafe Certification or the ability to obtain certification upon hire. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred. 

Apply online at www.edjoin.org. 

Colusa County Office of Ed., 345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932

Open Until Filled. EOE/AA

Adult Education Teacher
 CTE/Office Education

$37.87/hr. 6.5 hours/day, 102 days/year.

Any combination equivalent to bachelor’s degree and valid teacher certification as required for the program. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred. 

Apply online at www.edjoin.org. 

Colusa County Office of Ed., 345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932

Open Until Filled. EOE/AA

06/10, 06/17/2021 – WPR #2021-0716

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review