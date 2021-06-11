Colusa County Office of Education Employment Opportunities

Colusa County Office of Education
Instructional Assistant
S. William Abel Academy
$15.08 – $22.12/hr. 7 hours/day, 191 days/year.
One year of experience working with children in an organized setting and meet Title I Paraprofessional requirement. ServSafe Certification or the ability to obtain certification upon hire. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred.
Apply online at www.edjoin.org.
Colusa County Office of Ed., 345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932
Open Until Filled. EOE/AA
Adult Education Teacher
CTE/Office Education
$37.87/hr. 6.5 hours/day, 102 days/year.
Any combination equivalent to bachelor’s degree and valid teacher certification as required for the program. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred.
06/10, 06/17/2021 – WPR #2021-0716