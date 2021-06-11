Colusa County Office of Education Employment Opportunities

Colusa County Office of Education

Instructional Assistant

S. William Abel Academy

$15.08 – $22.12/hr. 7 hours/day, 191 days/year.

One year of experience working with children in an organized setting and meet Title I Paraprofessional requirement. ServSafe Certification or the ability to obtain certification upon hire. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred.

Apply online at www.edjoin.org.

Colusa County Office of Ed., 345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932

Open Until Filled. EOE/AA

Adult Education Teacher

CTE/Office Education

$37.87/hr. 6.5 hours/day, 102 days/year.

Any combination equivalent to bachelor’s degree and valid teacher certification as required for the program. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred.

Apply online at www.edjoin.org.

Colusa County Office of Ed., 345 5th St, Colusa, CA 95932

Open Until Filled. EOE/AA

