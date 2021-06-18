Various County of Colusa Employment Opportunities

COLUSA COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BILINGUAL OFFICE ASSISTANT II

$2,211 – $3,628/mo. + benefits

Req: Equiv. to the completion of the12th grade; 2 yrs. responsible clerical exp. which included public contact. The successful applicant will be required to pass a Bilingual (English/Spanish) proficiency exam.

First Review: 6/23/21

COLUSA COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

FISCAL PROGRAM ANALYST

$4,108 – $6,742/mo. + benefits

Req: 2 yrs. accounting exp. preferably in cost accounting & tracking; 2 yrs. college w/course work in accounting. First Review: 6/30/21

COLUSA COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT

CASE MANAGER

3,453 – $5,671/mo. + benefits

Req: 4 yrs. exp. working w/the client population in mental health/social services; Equiv. to completion of 12th grade; Possession of/ability to obtain CA DL. First Review: 7/1/21

Colusa County Department of Agriculture,

Health and Human Services Department

& Department of Public Works

Accounting Technician

(Three positions available)

$3,284 – $5,397/mo. + benefits

Req: Equiv. to the completion of the12th grade; 4 yrs. progressively responsible clerical accounting/bookkeeping exp. First Review: 7/3/21

Colusa County District Attorney’s Office

Legal Secretary

$2,973 – $4,887/ mo + benefits

Req: H.S. diploma or equiv. supplemented by specialized legal secretarial training; 1 year of increasingly responsible legal secretarial experience. First Review: 7/6/21

Colusa County Sheriff’s Office

Public Safety Dispatcher/Trainee

$3,266 – $5,921/ mo + benefits

Req: H.S. diploma or equiv.; Ability to work irregular hours, holidays, and weekends; Must successfully pass a thorough background investigation; Ability to type 35 wpm. Continuous recruitment.

Must obtain job flyers and applications at:

www.countyofcolusa.org or call: (530) 458-0420. EOE

06/17/2021 – WPR 2021-0726