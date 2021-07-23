PIERCE HIGH SCHOOL
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Girls’ Softball varsity head coach
SALARY: $2,634.60- $2,872.90 for the season.
Football FS Assistant Coach
SALARY: $2,502.87- $2,729.26 for the season.
QUALIFICATIONS
Valid CIF Coaching Education Certificate, CPR and First Aid Card, Cardiac and Concussion course certificates.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE
Submit a letter of interest to mbarber@pierce.k12.ca.us or go to www.pierce.k12.ca.us and click on Job Openings.
Open Until Filled
07/22, 07/29/2021 – WPR #2021-0991
Pierce High School Employment Opportunities
PIERCE HIGH SCHOOL