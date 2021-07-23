County of Colusa Employment Opportunities

Department of Public Works

Assistant Director

of Public Works

$90,384- $148,200/yr.

Req: Three (3) years of increasingly responsible public works and engineering experience including 2 years of administrative and supervisory responsibility. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in civil engineering or a related field. Possession of, or ability to obtain, an appropriate, valid driver’s license. Professional Land Surveyor License in the State of California is desirable, but not a requirement.

First Review: 8/13/21

Assessor’s Office

Appraiser I/II

$3,401 – $5,583/mo.

Req: Both Levels Possession of, or ability to obtain, an appropriate, valid driver’s license, Eq.to a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major work in public or business administration, real estate and land management or a related field, in addition to the minimum requirements listed above for all levels; the additional requirements for each level are as listed below:

Level I- Some experience in real estate or property appraisal is desirable, Ability to obtain a valid certificate as an Appraiser issued by the California State Board of Equalization within one year of employment date, Level II One year of experience as a professional property appraiser, Possession of a valid certificate as an Appraiser issued by the California State Board of Equalization.

First Review: 8/6/21

Ag Commissioner

Agricultural Biologist & Standards Officer I/II/III

Level I: $21.99-$36.10

Level II: $24.29-$39.86

Level III: $26.82-$44.01

Req: Eq. to a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major work in agriculture, chemistry, physics, engineering or a related field. Possession of, or ability to obtain, an appropriate, valid California driver’s license. Upon hiring, college transcripts verifying degree will be required. Level I: Possession of, or ability to obtain, at least one valid State certifications in agriculture or weights and measures. Level II: Two years of increasingly responsible experience in inspection and enforcement of agriculture and weights and measure programs. Possession of at least five valid State certifications in agriculture and/or weights and measures inspections.

First review: 8/6/21

Community Development Department

Building Inspector

Equivalent to the completion of the twelfth grade supplemented by training in construction, building inspection or a closely related field, possession of, or ability to obtain, an appropriate, valid driver’s license, one year of responsible building inspection or construction experience

First Review: 7/26/21

Must obtain job flyer and application at

www.countyofcolusa.org,

visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa,

or call: (530) 458-0420.

EOE

07/22/2021 – WPR #2021-0987