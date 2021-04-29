Arrest log (04/29/2021)

3:21 PM on 04/21/2021, the Colusa Police Department arrested Shonna Lynn Macias, 43, of Colusa, CA, in the area of Market and 10th Streets in Colusa, on suspicion of maliciously destroying the property of others [PC 594(A)(3)]; disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; and public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

3:40 PM on 04/23/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Adrian Rivera Ocampo, 39, of Williams, CA, in the 200 block of E Street in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

3:58 PM on 04/23/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Thomas Threlkeld, 33, of Concord, CA, in the area of Highway 45 at Reese Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364(A)].

7:02 PM on 04/23/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andre Daniel Greer, 29, of Arbuckle, CA, in the 100 block of Locust Street n Arbuckle, on suspicion of battery [PC 242].

7:05 PM on 04/23/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Williams Haun, 57, of Willits, CA, in the area of Highway 20 just West of Walnut Drive in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

2:22 AM on 04/28/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Briana Marie Norman, 23, of Colusa, CA, in the area of Loves Travel Stop in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a narcotic controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and held on four arrest warrants.

2:22 AM on 04/28/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Briana Marie Norman, 23, of Colusa, CA, in the area of Loves Travel Stop in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a narcotic controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and held on four arrest warrants.