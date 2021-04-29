Friday, April 30, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

en English
en Englishes Spanish

Arrest log (04/29/2021)

By Williams Pioneer Review

3:21 PM on 04/21/2021, the Colusa Police Department arrested Shonna Lynn Macias, 43, of Colusa, CA, in the area of Market and 10th Streets in Colusa, on suspicion of maliciously destroying the property of others [PC 594(A)(3)]; disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; and public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

3:40 PM on 04/23/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Adrian Rivera Ocampo, 39, of Williams, CA, in the 200 block of E Street in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

3:58 PM on 04/23/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Thomas Threlkeld, 33, of Concord, CA, in the area of Highway 45 at Reese Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364(A)].

7:02 PM on 04/23/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andre Daniel Greer, 29, of Arbuckle, CA, in the 100 block of Locust Street n Arbuckle, on suspicion of battery [PC 242].

7:05 PM on 04/23/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Williams Haun, 57, of Willits, CA, in the area of Highway 20 just West of Walnut Drive in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

2:22 AM on 04/28/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Briana Marie Norman, 23, of Colusa, CA, in the area of Loves Travel Stop in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a narcotic controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and held on four arrest warrants.

2:22 AM on 04/28/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Briana Marie Norman, 23, of Colusa, CA, in the area of Loves Travel Stop in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a narcotic controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and held on four arrest warrants.

 

232
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

430 Market Street, Suite G
Colusa, CA 95932
Phone: (530) 458-4141
Text: (530) 270-7781

2020 © Copyright - Williams Pioneer Review