Arrest Log (05/13/2021)

4:59 PM on 05/05/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Edward Wesley, 38, of Colusa, CA, in the area of the Colusa Casino in Colusa County, on suspicion of robbery [PC 211]; and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant [PC 273.5].

6:43 PM on 05/05/2021, the Colusa Police Department arrested Michael Andrew Clark, 34, of Colusa, CA, in the 900 block of Carson St. in Colusa, on suspicion of trespassing [PC 602]; vandalism [PC 594(B)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364(A)].

7:31 PM on 05/05/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Sultan Imran Manzoor, 43, of Sacramento, CA, in the area of Interstate 5 just north of Hahn Rd in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

2:50 PM on 05/08/2021, the Colusa Police Department arrested Paul Fred Cobb, 54, of Colusa, CA, in the 1300 block of Wescott Rd. in Colusa, on suspicion of battery [PC 242].

6:30 PM on 05/08/2021, the Williams Police Department arrested Edgar Alfonso Ortiz, 25, of Williams, CA, in the area of Venice Blvd. in Williams, on suspicion of disobeying a court order (166 (A)(4)].

8:29 PM on 05/09/2021, the Colusa Police Department arrested Charles Mack Norwood, 60, of Colusa, CA, in the 200 block of Main St. in Colusa, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse [PC 273.5]; and for assault with a deadly weapon [PC 245(A)(1)].

10:52 AM on 05/09/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Christopher Hooks, 29, of Sacramento, CA, in the area of Interstate 5 just north of County Line Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

12:45 PM on 05/09/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Angel Hernandez-Ruiz, 18, of College City, CA, in the area of 4th and College Sts. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

4:10 PM on 05/09/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andre Daniel Greer, 29, of Arbuckle, CA, in the 400 block of First St. in Colusa County, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)].

5:30 AM on 05/09/2021, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Antonio Cuenca, 21, of Maxwell, CA, in the area of Oak and San Francisco Sts. in Maxwell, on suspicion of battery causing bodily injury [PC 243(D)].

11:30 PM on 05/09/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Robert Youngmark, 38, of Arbuckle, CA, in the 600 block of Hillgate Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

12:46 PM on 05/09/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Jose Luis Ruiz-Ambriz, 37, of College City, CA, in the area of 4th and College Sts. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

2:46 AM on 05/10/2021, the Colusa Police Department arrested Casey Lee Williams, 36, of Yreka, CA, in the area of 12th and Webster Sts. in Colusa County, on suspicion for the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11350(A)], the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; and for driving with a suspended license [VC 14601.1(A)].

9:35 AM on 05/10/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Michael Salvador Frease, 40, of Sacramento, CA, in the area of Putnam Way in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)].

9:36 PM on 05/11/2021, the California Highway Patrol arrested Martin Daniel Beauchamp, 37, of Rocklin, CA, in the area of Highway 20 just West of Schaad Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior [VC 23152(A)].