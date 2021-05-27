Arrest Log: (05/27/2021)

Ryan Emery Russell, 24, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 05/20/2021, at 3:01 AM, in the 3000 block of Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of the possession of a narcotic controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; and the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364(A)].

Tiessa Marie Santana, 35, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 05/21/2021, at 1:14 AM, in the 700 block of 4th St. in Colusa County, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)]; and malicious mischief, vandalism [PC 594].

Elijha Linn Chavez, 37, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 05/21/2021, at 8:30 PM, in the area of the Devonshire Apartments in Colusa, on suspicion of resisting a police officer [PC 148(A)(1)]; the possession of a controlled substance; [HS 11377(A)]; and held on two arrest warrants.

Ruben Campos Zavala, 32, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 05/23/2021, at 9:03 PM, in the 800 block of First St. in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Hyon Ku Ku, 72, of Fairfield, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 05/23/2021, at 12:37 PM, in the area of the Colusa Casino in Colusa, on suspicion of appropriating lost property [PC 485].

Margarito Gomez Gutierrez, 69, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 05/22/2021, at 10:25 PM, in the area of Highway 20 just West of Niagara Rd. in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing great bodily injury [VC 23153(F)].

Joshua Charles Hanson, 28, of Willows, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 05/24/2021, at 3:24 AM, in the 800 block of Market St. in Colusa, on suspicion of resisting a police officer [PC 148(A)(1)]; and obstructing or resisting an executive officer [PC 69].

Stephen Kraig Green, 50, of Willows, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 05/24/2021, at 3:24 AM, in the 800 block of Market St. in Colusa, on suspicion of obstructing an executive officer [PC 69]; driving without a license [VC 12500(A)]; and resisting a police officer [PC 148(A)(1)].

Israel Gomez, 59, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 05/26/2021, at 5:14 AM, in the area of First and Fremont St. of Colusa, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)]; false imprisonment [PC 236]; and held on an arrest warrant.