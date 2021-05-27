Maxwell man receives three years for DUI

A Maxwell man with a long history of drunk driving was sentenced May 17 to three years in state prison.

Gabriel Salvador Gonzalez, 55, whose first DUI conviction in Colusa County dates back to 1998, pleaded no contest nearly two years ago to felony DUI in connection to the Jan. 13, 2019, accident that left another man injured.

Gonzalez had been wanted on a bench warrant since July 31, 2019, when he failed to appear in Colusa County Superior Court for sentencing. He was arrested on a warrant in April.

Gonzalez has had multiple previous convictions related to alcohol abuse, and had the opportunity to go to rehabilitation, Judge Jeffrey A. Thompson said.

On Oct. 18, 2017, he pleaded no contest to corporal injury to a spouse in exchange for dismissal of charges alleging aggravated trespass, vandalism of property valued at over $400, and resisting a peace officer.

He was convicted of public intoxication in 2014.

On July 3, 2019, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to DUI causing injury in a plea deal that dismissed two special allegations of having an excessive blood alcohol level, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Thompson also sentenced Gonzalez to one year for violating the terms of his probation, which will run concurrent with the three year prison sentence.

Gonzalez will receive credit for 220 actual days served with 222 days good behavior credits on the DUI conviction, and 37 days total credit for violating probation.