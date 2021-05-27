Princeton Post Office vandal sentenced

The man convicted of breaking into mailboxes at the Princeton Post Offices was sentenced last week to probation and time served.

Joshua Pelfrey, 42, of Gridley, pleaded no contest on May 17 to felony vandalism over $400 after being caught on surveillance cameras last summer.

Pelfrey was arrested on Aug. 25 after the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his residence on Liberty Road, in Gridley, where they located mail belonging to Princeton residents, as well as a mail belonging to victims from Oroville, Gridley, Live Oak, and Yuba City, officials said. They also found mail belonging to Colusa County residents who live on River Road.

Pelfrey has a history of petty theft crimes in Colusa and Butte County, court records indicate.

Prior to his sentencing, Pelfrey was out on bail so that he could receive treatment for drug addiction.

Pelfrey pleaded no contest to the felony in a plea deal that dismissed a 2019 bad check charge.

Pelfrey was credited for 112 days served. He also has charges pending in Butte County.