Arrest Log (06/10/2021)

Christian Mark Goss, 48, of Los Angeles, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 06/03/2021, at 1:08 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 at Husted Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs [VC 23152(F)]; and the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377].

Gabriel Garcia, 37, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 06/03/2021, at 8:14 PM, in the area between 5th and 3rd Sts just north of Hazel Ct. of Colusa, on suspicion of battery [PC 242]; malicious mischief [PC 594]; and resisting a police officer [PC 148(A)(1)].

Dwight Lee Thomas, 39, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 06/05/2021, at 1:23 AM, in the area of Wintun Rd. of Colusa, on suspicion of corporal injury to a cohabitant [PC 273.5(A)].

Joshua Solis, 23, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 06/05/2021, at 4:26 AM, in the area of Teal Way and Vann St. of Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Amy Marie Schmidt, 44, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 06/06/2021, at 1:55 AM, in the 10 block of Remington Ct. of Colusa County, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)].

Charles Mack Norwood, 60, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 06/07/2021, at 2:19 AM, in the 100 block of Market St. of Colusa, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury [PC 273.5].

Carlos Alberto Jimenez, 27, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 06/07/2021, at 12:19 AM, in the area of Highway 20 at the Interstate 5 on-ramp of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].