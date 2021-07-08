Arrest Report (07/08/2021)

Christopher Rollin Burnham, 45, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 06/30/2021, at 12:22 AM, in the 1400 block of Lake Ave in Colusa, on suspicion of trespassing [PC 602 (M)].

Lori Jessica Fries, 49, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 06/30/2021, at 12:49 AM, in the 4000 block of Lincoln Rd. in Yuba City on suspicion of evading a police officer with wanton disregard for safety [VC 2800.2(A)]; resisting an officer [PC 148(A)]; providing false information to a police officer [PC 148.9]; reckless driving [VC 23103]; and held on three arrest warrants .

Cesar Amando Martinez-Jauregui, 39, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 06/30/2021, at 1:27 AM, in the area of Grimes Arbuckle Rd. just north of Bailey Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)]; hit and run with property damage [VC 20002(A)].

Cedric Tanner, 56, of Vallejo, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 06/30/2021, at 3:55 PM, in the 300 block of Carson St in Colusa, on suspicion of resisting a police officer [PC 148(A)(1)].

Toribio Francisco-Romero, 35, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 07/02/2021, at 10:18 PM, in the 600 block of Hillgate Rd. in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)]; and for driving without a license [VC 12500(A)], .

Howard Daniel McPhail III, 33, of Red Bluff, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 07/03/2021, at 2:02 AM, in the area of Wintun Rd on Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs [VC 23152(F)]; being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550(A)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and driving with a suspended license [VC 14601.1(A)].

Blaine Lee McKinney, 26, of Burney, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 07/03/2021, at 10:05 AM, in the 400 block of Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of the possession of stolen property [PC 496(D)]; the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; driving with a suspended license [VC 14601.1(A)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364(A)]; and vehicle theft [VC 10851(A)].

Oscar Omar Gonzalez, 29, of Woodland, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 07/03/2021, at 6:35 PM, in the 400 block of Laurel St. in Arbuckle, on suspicion of the possession of a narcotic controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; the possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale [HS 11351]; providing false identification to an officer [PC 148.9]; and held on two arrest warrants.

Christopher Lee Caruso, 49, of Cottonwood, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 07/03/2021, at 9:09 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 at Hillgate Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Cristal Hernandex Ruiz, 25, of Grimes, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 07/04/2021, at 12:03 AM, in the 400 block of Fourth St. in Williams, on suspicion of identity theft [PC 530.5(A)]; special allegation offense while on bail [PC 12022.1]; and held on two arrest warrants.

Ronald Allen Gitchell, 40, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 07/04/2021, at 12:05 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 at E St. in Williams, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; the possession of a switchblade knife in a vehicle [PC 21510(A)]; and held on three arrest warrants.

Donald Lee Rauch, 77, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 07/04/2021, at 6:34 PM, in the area of Eddy St. at 2nd St. in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)]; and hit and run with property damage [VC 20002(A)].

Eutemio Saul Estrada Mendoza, 27, of Modesto, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 07/05/2021, at 12:48 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 in Colusa County, on suspicion of child endangerment [PC 273 A(A)]; and for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Xiaojie Chen, 27, of Apple Valley, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 07/06/2021, at 1:15 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 at Husted Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)]; and to transport marijuana or hashish for sale [HS 11360(A)].

Jose Sosa, 70, of Redwood City, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 07/07/2021, at 12:18 AM, in the area of 7th at J Sts. in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Kelly Raymond Pollack, 26, of Hidden Valley, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 07/07/2021, at 2:00 AM, in the 600 block of Hillgate Rd. in Arbuckle, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11350(A)]; and held on an arrest warrant..

Jesus Esparza, 40, of Willows, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 07/06/2021, at 9:35 AM, in the area of Fourth St. at D St. in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].