Parking lot shooter convicted

A Lake County man will be sentenced in September for shooting at a motorist in the Orv’s gas station parking lot just after Christmas in 2019, in a reported illegal drug deal gone wrong.

Brandon Leon Bowyer, 23, pleaded no contest in Colusa County Superior Court on June 28 to a single felony charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle, in a deal with the District Attorney’s Office to dismiss charges of felony assault and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Bowyer was arrested two months after the incident after Colusa County District Attorney’s investigators determined Bowyer fired approximately five shots at a Mercedes as the driver accelerated through the Orv’s parking lot. The shooting occurred around 9 PM on Dec. 26.

Bowyer was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force and Lake County Sheriff’s Office a few months after the shooting after Bowyer placed himself at the gas station by reportedly brandishing a weapon at the home of a Nice woman and said he was looking for the man in the Mercedes sedan that had been fired upon.

A Lake County man had reported a similar story to authorities, claiming that Bowyer told him on Jan. 3, just days after the shooting, that “a deal went bad” and that Bowyer was “robbed” in Williams, resulting in gunfire being exchanged.

Bowyer is facing up to three years when he is sentenced on Sept. 20, although the matter has been referred to the Probation Department for a recommendation.

Bowyer has remained free on bond since the proceedings began, and has been cooperative, officials said. ■