Arrest Log (07/29/2029)

On July 20, 2021, at 10:41 PM, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Matthew Raj, 34, of Colusa, California, in the area of 1500 block of Neva Ave. in Colusa County on suspicion of burglary [PC 459]; and child abuse [PC 273(A)(A)].

On July 20, 2021, at 06:00 PM, the California Highway Patrol arrested Valencio Martinez, 32, of Woodland, California, in the area of Interstate 5 at Lurline Ave in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

On July 21, 2021, at 08:19 PM, the California Highway Patrol arrested Robert Struckmeyer, 39, of Woodland, California, in the area of College Rd. at Perkins Rd. in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

On July 21, 2021, at 07:22 PM, the California Highway Patrol arrested Thomas Andrew Giles, 47, of Brownsville, California, in the area of Highway 20 at Niagra Ave. in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(G)].

On July 22, 2021, at 10:25 AM, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Joseph Delavega, 38, of Chico, California, in the area of Highway 45 at Reservation Rd. in Colusa County on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; providing false identification to a police officer [PC 148.9(A)]; and held on an arrest warrant.

On July 22, 2021, at 09:24 PM, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Joseph Azevedo, 37, of Maxwell, California, in the area of 4000 block of McDermot Rd. in Maxwell on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550(A)].

On July 23, 2021, at 05:34 PM, the Colusa City Police Department arrested Jarrod James Swicegood, 37, of Fort Jones, California, in the area of 600 block of Aldridge Dr. in Marysville on suspicion of grand theft [PC 487(A)].

On July 23, 2021, at 09:03 PM, the California Highway Patrol arrested Aaron Michael Montoya, 26, of Colusa, California, in the area of 100 block of Webster St. in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

On July 23, 2021, at 11:07 PM, the Williams City Police Department arrested Marcus Allen John, 37, of Lakeport, California, in the area of 200 block of E St. in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)]; driving with a license suspended for a prior DUI [VC 14601.5(A)]; and for disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)].

On July 24, 2021, at 01:04 AM, the California Highway Patrol arrested Jose Antonio Sanchez-Plascencia, 29, of Colusa, California, in the area of Baldston St. at 3rd St. in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(G)]; and driving without a license [VC 12500(A)].

On July 24, 2021, at 08:05 PM, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Matthew Raj, 34, of Colusa, California, in the area of 1500 block of Neva Ave. in Colusa County on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; and for resisting a police officer [PC 148(A)(1)].

On July 24, 2021, at 10:18 PM, the California Highway Patrol arrested Susan April Hayes, 58, of Sacramento, California, in the area of Highway 20 just west of Freshwater Lateral Rd. in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)].

On July 25, 2021, at 10:04 AM, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Karl Roberts, 38, of Galt, California, in the area of Interstate 5 at E St. in Williams on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

On July 25, 2021 at 10:38 PM the California Highway Patrol arrested Ramiro Delgado, 43, of Williams, California, in the area of Husted Rd. at Highway 20 in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)]; driving with a license suspended for a prior DUI [VC 14601.2(A)]; child endangerment [PC 273(A)(A)];

On July 25, 2021 at 11:18 PM the California Highway Patrol arrested Francisco Cervantes Cervantes, 18, of Sacramento, California, in the area of Highway 20 at Highway 16 in Colusa County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)];