Colusa County couple wanted in court

Bench warrants were issued Monday for the arrest of two people with a growing list of criminal charges after they failed to appear in Colusa County Superior Court for their joint preliminary hearing.

Monday was the second time Alex Miranda, 27, of Williams (and Orland), and Cristal Hernandez Ruiz, 25, of Grimes, failed to appear to answer to charges that are now five months old.

Miranda and Ruiz were arrested by the Williams Police Department around 1 AM on Feb. 23 on Vann St. in Williams.

Miranda, who was on probation/parole in Glenn County, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in the possession of a firearm and, possession of ammunition by a felon. He was also charged with a special allegation of being armed with a firearm but released on $50,000 bail.

Hernandez-Ruiz was charged on suspicion of destroying or concealing evidence. She was released from jail on her own recognizance.

Miranda has a long criminal history in Glenn County. He was convicted in 2020 of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a plea deal that dismissed charges in connection with possession of controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on a suspended driver license.

Hernandez-Ruiz was just rearrested by Williams Police Department around 3:30 PM on July 16 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and making or passing fictitious checks, and again released from the Colusa County Jail on her own recognizance.

The District Attorney has charged Ruiz in that case with forgery, identity theft, and a special allegation of committing an offense while on bail. She was scheduled to enter a plea on those charges Monday in conjunction with her preliminary hearing.

Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Thompson issued two bench warrants totaling $75,000 for Hernandez-Ruiz’ arrest.

He issued a $125,000 bench warrant for Miranda’s arrest.

Their hearings have not been rescheduled and are pending their arrests. ■