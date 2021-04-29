You’ve been flocked! Colusa Fire

Colusa Firefighters (from left) Milo Swift, Gumer Salazar and Fire Chief Logan Conley were flocked on Tuesday after an anonymous donation to the Community Foundation of Colusa County/WPR Community Fund sent a flock of geese and ducks to the Colusa Fire Station. The fundraiser is for the inaugural Founder’s Day celebration on June 19, sponsored by the Pioneer Review and the City of Colusa. Planning is underway for activities in Memorial Park, a car show, tractor show, art show, sidewalk sales, street dance and more. The Colusa Fire Department will host “Nerf” activities for children at the Market Street Station on Founder’s Day. To send a flock of geese or waterfowl to a residence or business (City of Colusa only) call 458-4141 or text (530) 701-0923. Tax deductible donations can be made payable to CFCC. Choice of You’ve Been Goosed (large geese only) or You’ve been Flocked (ducks and geese) for placement on lawns and outdoor spaces, or You’ve Been Ducked (smaller ducks for desks, counters or vehicles). Recipients are invited to be photographed with the flock. All photographs will be published in the Pioneer Review.