Just Goosed and Flocked (05/13/2021)

The Burrious kids were visited by a flock of geese and ducks on May 7, 2021, compliments of their grandfather Josh Fitch. Evan, 12, Owen, 7 and McKenna 4, enjoyed having the waterfowl in their yard before they were sent off to another location as a fundraiser for the inaugural Colusa Founder’s Day celebration on June 19. Founder’s Day will include a cornhole tournament, vendors, and childrens’ activities in Memorial Park; nerf games at the Colusa Fire Department, a self-guided tour of historic buildings, tractor, car show, and more.To send a flock of geese or waterfowl to a residence or business (City of Colusa only) call 458-4141 or text (530) 701-0923. Tax deductible donations can be made payable to CFCC.

Ed and Colusa City Councilwoman Denise Conrado were visited by a flock of geese last week, compliments of Don and Diane Bransford, who made a donation to the Community Foundation of Colusa County/PRCommunity Fund for the inaugural Founder’s Day event. The downtown festival will be held June 19 to celebrate the City of Colusa’s incorporation in 1868. To send a flock of geese or waterfowl to a residence or business (City of Colusa only) call 458-4141 or text (530) 701-0923. Tax deductible donations can be made payable to CFCC.

Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market Street, in Colusa, was flocked with geese and ducks after hours on Monday, compliments of Nancy Newlin of Colusa Legal Support Services, with a donation made to the Community Foundation of Colusa County/PRCommunity Fund.

The fundraiser is for the inaugural Founder's Day celebration on June 19, sponsored by the Pioneer Review and City of Colusa. Market Street Grill, voted Best Family Restaurant and Best Breakfast three years in a row by Pioneer Review Readers, will be open for business on Founder's Day, serving breakfast and lunch. The inaugural downtown festival includes a tractor show, sponsored by Farmer's Daughter, a car show, art show and more to celebrate the City of Colusa's incorporation in 1868.