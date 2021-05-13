Colusa alumni brings financial literacy to local seniors

Colusa County High School seniors receive a new tool in financial literacy thanks to the book, “How to Adult – Personal Finance for the Real World” authored by Jake Cousineau, a 2005 Colusa High School graduate.

“I wrote this book because there were no texts available that broke down financial topics in an approachable way for young adults.” Cousineau said. “The success I have had with my students showed me that this profoundly important topic is teachable, and I hope the book’s lessons help others prepare for the financial realities of adulthood.”

The book introduces topics ranging from compound interest and mutual funds to Roth IRAs and insurance deductibles.

The project was made possible through a partnership with the Colusa County Office of Education and Tri-Counties Bank.

“Tri Counties Bank is thrilled to financially support the effort Jake approached us with.” Daniel Bailey, Tri Counties Bank Executive Vice President said. “As a community-focused financial institution, we certainly appreciate and respect the work Jake has done with this book, as the content is much-needed for our young adults. To support putting this book in the hands of all Colusa County graduating seniors is an absolute pleasure.”

Currently, Cousineau is a teacher of Personal Finance at La Reina High School and Middle School in Thousand Oaks, CA.

“I am personally proud of author and Colusa High School Graduate Jake Cousineau, and his book How to Adult – Personal Finance for the Real World,” Michael West said. “I am also thankful for Daniel Bailey and Tri Counties Bank for their collaboration with Jake in getting this book to all Colusa County high school seniors, free of charge for this year and the next three years.”

The book is available at Amazon. §