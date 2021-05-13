Omega Nu raises 30k at golf fundraiser

The Colusa County Omega Nu netted approximately $30,000 for scholarships at its recent “Swing for Scholarships” fund-raising golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club.

This year $20,000 in scholarships will be awarded to deserving seniors in Colusa County.

Sponsors donated about $40,000 to make this year’s event an overwhelming success. Sarah Keeley and Betsy Weber were co-chairpersons.

Results of the tournament were N&S Tractor (Bob Barsotti, Cody Beckley, Geoff MacPherson, Christian Cowsert) and Vann Family Orchards (Blake Vann, Ted Kingsley, Christian Vellanoweth, Sam Meek) tied for first place in the scramble format in a full field of 18 teams (72 golfers) with a score of 12-under 60. With the foursome of Mark Sutton, Ben Geyer, James Marshall, and Patrick Carmen placed third.

“We were a little skeptical about this year’s turnout as we were preceded by a cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020 and a rainout in 2018 but the response was tremendous,” Keeley said.

Platinum sponsors, among many donors, were Alsco Geyer Irrigation/ACE Hardware, Brennan, Jewett & Associates, Cross Electric Co., Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children, Colusa County Farm Supply, DePue Warehouse, LJ Farms, Sunrise Landing and Western Nut. C&C Engineering sponsored the event dinner.

Omega Nu returns 100 percent of its net proceeds directly back to the community through scholarships and special projects. §