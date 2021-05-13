Thursday, May 13, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

[GTranslate]

Omega Nu raises 30k at golf fundraiser

By Submissions
Artie Torres (back left) and Sean Amsden (front left) check in for the tournament by Omega Nu members Stacy Pearson (back right), Kylie Cabral (middle right) and Angie Kingsley (front right).

The Colusa County Omega Nu netted approximately $30,000 for scholarships at its recent “Swing for Scholarships” fund-raising golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club.

This year $20,000 in scholarships will be awarded to deserving seniors in Colusa County.

Sponsors donated about $40,000 to make this year’s event an overwhelming success. Sarah Keeley and Betsy Weber were co-chairpersons.

Results of the tournament were N&S Tractor (Bob Barsotti, Cody Beckley, Geoff MacPherson, Christian Cowsert) and Vann Family Orchards (Blake Vann, Ted Kingsley, Christian Vellanoweth, Sam Meek) tied for first place in the scramble format in a full field of 18 teams (72 golfers) with a score of 12-under 60. With the foursome of Mark Sutton, Ben Geyer, James Marshall, and Patrick Carmen placed third.

“We were a little skeptical about this year’s turnout as we were preceded by a cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020 and a rainout in 2018 but the response was tremendous,” Keeley said.

Platinum sponsors, among many donors, were Alsco Geyer Irrigation/ACE Hardware, Brennan, Jewett & Associates, Cross Electric Co., Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children, Colusa County Farm Supply, DePue Warehouse, LJ Farms, Sunrise Landing and Western Nut. C&C Engineering sponsored the event dinner.

Omega Nu returns 100 percent of its net proceeds directly back to the community through scholarships and special projects. §

 

3
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

430 Market Street, Suite G
Colusa, CA 95932
Phone: (530) 458-4141
Text: (530) 270-7781

2020 © Copyright - Williams Pioneer Review