Colusa County 4-H still exhibit to be held

With the cancellation of the regular Colusa County Fair this year, one county resident took matters into her own hands.

Cheri Azevedo, of Maxwell, has arranged for a 2021 Colusa County Still Exhibit Expo to be held in Maxwell at the American Legion Hall.

“No fair means the 4-H kids would not have a place to present their projects that they have been working on for months,” Azevedo said. “So, I decided the kids had missed out on too much already and I made my own event.”

Exhibitors can drop off their projects on June 2. Doors will be open to the public from 8 AM to 5 PM on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, for anyone who wishes to come and see the projects kids ages 5-18 have created.

“I have 110 total entries,” Azevedo said. “There are 12 different classes that vary from Arts and Crafts, Fly Tying, Photography and Lego’s.”

Although this may be the only year for such an event, as it was created amid COVID-19 restrictions, Azevedo said she was able to offer the special exhibit because of the support she received through donations and permission from the American Legion Post No. 218 to host the event at the American Legion Hall.

“So far I have had a tremendous outreach of support,” Azevedo stated. “I hope everyone is able to come out and enjoy the presentation of the hard work these kids have put into their projects.”