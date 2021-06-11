Colusa to host Country Music Festival

The City of Colusa is organizing its first major multi-stage country music festival.

The event will be held on Main Street in downtown Colusa on June 26, with exciting acts straight from Nashville, as well as local favorites and regional stars, city officials said.

‘Country in Colusa’ will be held from 4-10 PM, stretching the length of several blocks. The festival will feature a beer garden, mechanical bull, merchandising vendors, hay pyramid, pools and picnics area, a roping challenge course, and more.

“With three stages of entertainment including a ‘Bluegrass Bar’ stage, a Riverfront stage, and a Main Stage, the event promises good times and great music,” said Colusa Director of Tourism Kristy Levings, in a press release.

After 15 months of coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, Levings said city officials are excited to start having events again.

“The performers coming to ‘Country in Colusa’ are top notch and we have some fun secrets planned that will surprise and delight guests all evening,” Levings said.

Making an appearance on the Main Stage this year will be Buck Ford, a local country music favorite; sister duo Presley & Taylor, and straight from Nashville, chart topping artist Jay Allen. Jay Allen has logged more than 100 million downloads of his emotional songs “Blank Stares” and “Tattoos to Heaven.”

Other artists for the evening include the Pleasant Valley Boys, Desert Moon, Dust In My Coffee, and others. Tickets are $28. Guests are invited to purchase advance tickets online at countryincolusa.com.

Venue entrance is on Main Street between 9th and 10th streets.

Street parking is available as well as three parking lots just a block away from the venue. After the show, trams will be available shuttling people to vehicles as needed. The venue will be serviced by significant shade structures, misters, fans, and opportunities to cool off in the warm weather.

‘Country in Colusa’ is the first of a series of summer events funded by the City of Colusa in its quest to establish strong tourism.

Upcoming Colusa events include the Fourth of July Fireworks and Watermelon Festival, a Taco Festival on July 17, and Sportsmans Expo on Aug. 21-22.

For more information visit: discovercolusa.com or call the City of Colusa at (530) 458-4740.