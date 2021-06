Colusa County Public Health Officer, Gregory Burt, MD., announced the termination of the local order pertaining to facial coverings. The order was officially terminated at 12:01 AM on Tuesday, June 15.

“Individuals are reminded they must follow requirement of the California Department of Public Health,” said Dr. Burt. Those guidances can be found at covid19.ca.gov.

Read the press release below:

20210615 Facial Covering Termination