Colusa teen recognized for artistic talent

A Colusa teen was one of 23 high school students throughout the 3rd Congressional District recognized for her talent by U.S. Representative John Garamendi.

Garamendi hosted his annual Congressional High School Art Competition on June 15. The virtual event celebrated the remarkable talents of young artists in the region, and the teachers, parents, and mentors who encouraged them.

Mia Espino, 17, a student at Sutter Union High School, was the winner for Colusa County, with her submission titled “Passing By.”

This year’s first-place winner was Fayola Fayusi, of Armijo High School in Fairfield, for her piece, “Heroes Like Me.”

Fayola’s work will be featured at an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Garamendi said he is always amazed by the incredible talent and quality of art he receives for the competition each year.

“This competition is a team effort,” Garamendi said, in a press release. “Our panel of independent judges performed the tough task of narrowing down the winners. Teachers, parents, and mentors worked behind the scenes to offer encouragement, advice, and inspiration. And most importantly, these students knew they were artists and photographers with something important to say. Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s Congressional High School Art Competition.” ■