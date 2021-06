In partnership with the Colusa County Adult School and the Colusa Medical Center, seven graduated the Certified Nursing Assistant Program on June 17. A small ceremony was held to honor graduates: Yasmin Barerra, Linda Bediako, Sandra Cervantes, Angela Estrada, Estefania Floriano, Amanda Ragudo, and Vanassa Ramirez. For more information on Adult School programs with the Colusa County Office of Education, visit: http://bit.ly/CCOEAdultSchool