Election date set for recall election

A recall election that could potentially remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office has been set for Sept. 14.

Organizers submitted 1,719,943 valid signatures by the March deadline, more than the 1,495,970 necessary to trigger a recall election.

Since 1911, there have been 55 attempts to recall an incumbent California governor. The only successful recall was in 2003 when voters removed then Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, who was replaced with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Rose Gallo-Vasquez said that like the 2020 presidential election, all Colusa County registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

“One big change for us is that instead of mailing a voter information guide separately, it will be included in the vote-by-mail ballot,” Gallo-Vasquez said. “The ballot envelope may be bigger.”

Recall supporters said Newsom should be held accountable for mishandling the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the homeless crisis, sanctuary cities, and for giving in to the teacher’s unions to keep kids out of school.

North State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who has been the most vocal in his criticism of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

“Together, we’ve built a new model of citizen-backed representation,” he posted to his campaign website. “Now we can prove it’s more powerful than Gavin Newsom’s Special Interest corruption. Renewing the meaning of We the People: that’s what the Recall has been about from the beginning. It’s what our campaign will be about until the end. And it’s what the mission of the Governor’s Office will be every day that I serve.”

Another familiar face in the race is Colusa County’s former Congressman Doug Ose, who ran for governor in 2018.

“I’m running for governor because I grew up in this state and I remember how good it can be,” Ose said in his announcement. “But the state I knew looks a lot different these days. We’re not going to solve all of California’s problems overnight. But there are three things we can do right now. Open our schools. Open our economy. And recall Gavin Newsom. I have a plan to restart our state and put California families first.”

As of July 1, 57 individuals had filed to run in the recall election, including olympian and television reality star, Caitlyn Jenner.

With just 70 days before the recall election, however, it is already too late to place a local measure on the same ballot to recall members of the Colusa City Council, including the mayor, which is being considered for lack of financial transparency.

“The deadline would have been in June,” Gallo-Vasquez said.

Gallo-Vasquez said the Sept. 14 ballot (unless the State adds another measure as they did in 2013) will ask just two questions. The first will ask whether Newsom should be recalled from the office of governor.

“It is a yes or no question,” Gallo-Vasquez said.

The second will ask who should succeed Newsom if he is recalled and provide a list of qualified candidates.

A majority vote is required on the first question for the governor to be recalled. The candidate with the most votes on the second question would win the election, no majority required.

Gallo-Vasquez said even if a voter answers no to the recall, they should still select the candidate of their choice to replace Newsom in the event the recall is successful.

Meanwhile, the Clerk-Recorder’s office will have to work quickly to secure the same polling locations as the 2020 election, and to secure poll workers.

“Hopefully, they are all available,” Gallo-Vasquez said.

Gallo-Vasquez said as the election draws closer, it is possible state guidelines could change, but information should be available on the California Secretary of State website.

“It’s really a short period of time until the election and it’s continuously developing,” she said. ■