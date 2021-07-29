Candidacy filing deadline looms for Stonyford Park District

The filing period to run for an elected seat on the Stonyford Recreation and Park District governing board will soon close.

Colusa County election officials said candidates have until Aug. 6 to file for the Nov. 2 election. The board has two “four-year” positions open and three “two-year” positions.

The deadline will only be extended if an incumbent does not file.

“If the incumbent office holder does not file by 5 PM on Aug. 6, an extended filing period will begin,” said Clerk-Recorder Rose Gallo-Vasquez. “The extended filing period does not apply if there are no incumbents.”

The latter is the case for the two “four-year” seats, as those positions have been empty for some time, officials said.

There are currently three incumbents holding the two-year positions: David Brandenberger, Harry T. “Pete” Peterson, and Jeff Applegate.

As of Tuesday, only one candidate had filed for a seat on the board.

Jennifer Diaz will be throwing her hat into the race, to try to revitalize the district that has struggled for years to maintain a full board and has limited opportunities due to a lack of funding.

“I’ve been talking to a few other people that could possibly want to join me in this adventure,” Diaz said. “Hopefully, one or two will step up.”

The Stonyford Recreation and Park District was formed in the general election of Nov. 6, 1984. Voters elected Lawrence J. Moore, Al Stanchina, Barbara Cook, Daryl Bond, and D.E. Dawson to serve as the first Board of Directors.

However, voters in the same election overwhelmingly said no to assessing a property tax to provide the district up to $10,000 per year with operating funds. Measure C failed with a vote of 77 to 48 (61.6 percent).

According to County Records, an assessment for operating capital was never raised again with the voters. But that may not stop new members from looking at other ways to reinvigorate the district.

Diaz, who serves as the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce manager, said she hopes she can help.

“I want to preserve and enhance the beautiful country that has become a great recreational area for people of all types to visit,” Diaz said.

Candidates for the two four-year terms must file with the County Clerk’s office, located at 546 Jay St., Colusa, between the hours of 8:30 AM and 4 PM by Aug. 6. The hours will only be extended to 5 PM on the deadline day.

If the incumbent does not file for the three two-year seats, the candidacy filing period will remain open until Aug. 11 at 5 PM.

“In the event there are no nominees, or an insufficient number of nominees for an office, this office may be filled by appointment, unless a petition requesting an election is filed by voters of the District,” Gallo-Valesquez noted.

The Nov. 2 election will be conducted by mail, she said. ■