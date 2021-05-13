COLUSA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

CONTRACT NO. 30034SD-2021

Sealed bids for the Road Repair – Leesville Road Colusa County will be received by the Colusa County Board of Supervisors Clerk located at the Colusa County Historic Courthouse at 547 Market Street, Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 until 10:00 a.m. on June 3, 2021.

Bid forms for this project are included with this Notice to Bidders, and are entitled: Road Repair – Leesville Road Colusa County. Bids are required for the entire project, and partial bids shall be considered nonresponsive.

Bid packages are available on the County of Colusa’s website located at www.countyofcolusa.org. Plan holder information is required by contractors in order to download the bid packages. Additionally, technical questions or general inquiries should likewise be directed to the Director of Public Works.

Department of Industrial Relations Registration: All contractors and subcontractors shall register with the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to California Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1725.5 prior to bidding on the Project. The County will not consider bids from bidders who have not registered in compliance with the law.

Prevailing Wage: This Project is subject to prevailing wage rates. Copies of the prevailing rates or per diem wages applicable to this Project are available from the California Department of Labor Statistics and Research at www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm or 455 Golden Gate Avenue, 9th Floor, San Francisco, California 94102 (415) 703-4780. A successful bidder awarded a contract (“Contractor”) will be required to post a copy of the wage rates on the job site. Any employee whose type of work is not covered by any of the classified wage rates shall be paid not less than the rate of wage listed for the classification which most nearly corresponds to the type of work to be performed. Pursuant to California Labor Code section 1775, the Contractor, and any subcontractor, shall forfeit up to $200.00 per calendar day, or portion of a day, for each worker paid less than the prevailing rates for such work or craft, and the penalty shall be imposed and distributed pursuant to Section 1775.

Payroll Records: A contractor and any subcontractors will be required to keep accurate payroll records pursuant to California Labor Code section 1776(a). The records shall be furnished at least once a month to the California Labor Commission pursuant to California Labor Code section 1771.4(a)(3).

Bid Bonds: All bids shall be presented under sealed cover and shall be accompanied by a security bond in the amount of ten (10) percent of the bid amount to guarantee the bid. Upon award to the lowest responsible bidder, the security of unsuccessful bidders shall be returned no later than sixty (60) days from the date the contract is awarded. The County will accept the following forms of security:

1) Cash;

2) A cashier’s check made payable to the County;

3) A certified check made payable to the County; or

4) A bidder’s bond executed by an admitted surety insurer, made payable to the County.

Buy America: This project is subject to the “Buy America” provisions of the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982, and as amended by the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991.

Licensing: The contractor shall possess either a Class A license or a combination of Class C licenses required by the categories and types of work included in this contract at the time this contract is awarded.

The United States Department of Transportation provides a toll-free “hotline” service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Pacific Standard Time, Telephone No. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the “hotline” to report these activities. The “hotline” is part of the United States Department of Transportation’s continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the United of Transportation Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected.

ATE: May 11, 2021

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

05/13, 05/20/2021 – WPR #2021-0625