CORTINA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

Sealed bids received by the undersigned will be opened at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Rd. P.O. Box 43, Arbuckle, CA, 95912 at 2:00 p.m. on May 20, 2021, for Cortina Community Services District Street Rehabilitation Project – Phase 2.

The project to be constructed consists of: Cold-milling of existing asphalt concrete; placement of hot mix asphalt (HMA) pavement with Paving Fabric; adjustment of manhole frames and covers; construction of concrete curb and gutter; application of traffic striping and legends; and all related work.

Procurement of Plans and Special Provisions: The contract documents are entitled Cortina Community Services District Street Rehabilitation Project – Phase 2. All contract documents, plans, and specifications must be obtained from the District’s Consultant, Willdan Engineering, 2014 Tulare Street, Suite 515, Fresno, CA 93721, (Contact: Peter Rei) (209) 743-4469. Plans and specifications will be available for electronic download at no cost. Contact Mr. Peter Rei at prei@willdan.com for access to electronic documents. Upon contacting, Willdan Engineering will add the contractor to the Registered Plan Holders List. Only registered plan holders will be permitted to submit a bid for the project.

Plans and special conditions are based on the use of the Caltrans Standard Specifications, current edition, and all supplements.

Bid Bond: Bids, accompanied by a cash deposit or a certified check or a bid bond payable to the CORTINA Community Services District in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid, must be in the hands of District Representative at P.O. Box 43, Arbuckle, CA 95912, prior to the hour advertised for the opening of bids. All bids will be opened at the noticed hour.

Pre-Bid Meeting: A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on May 13, 2021, at Reddington Ranch Subdivision, Arbuckle, CA 95912.

Required Contractor’s License(s): Under Public Contract Code section 3300 and Business and Professions Code section 7028.15(e), the CORTINA Community Services District (“District”) requires that the contractor possess a valid Class A contractor’s license at the time that the contract is awarded. Failure to possess the specified license will render the bid non-responsive and will bar the award of the contract to any bidder not possessing such license at the time of the award. Failure of the bidder to obtain proper and adequate licensing for an award of a contract will constitute a failure to execute the contract and result in the forfeiture of the security of the bidder. (Public Contract Code § 20103.5.)

Required Contractor and Subcontractor DIR Registration: The District will accept bids only from bidders that (along with all subcontractors listed) are currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5; provided, however, that if a bidder is a joint venture (Business & Professions Code § 7029.1) then District may accept a non-complying bid provided that the bidder and all listed subcontractors are registered at the time the contract is awarded. Please provide a State issued Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) registration number with the bid proposal. Information on registration with the DIR is available at: https://efiling.dir.ca.gov/PWCR. This is a separate requirement from the Contractors State License Board licensing requirement.

Form of Bid: Each bid must be submitted on the Bid Proposal and bid forms furnished by the District, and each bid must include all the items shown on these forms. Substitute forms may be used if specified in this Notice. All bids must be submitted in conformance with this Notice and with the instructions contained in Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction, which by this reference is made a part of the Notice Inviting Bids.

Substitution of Securities: In accordance with Public Contract Code section 22300, substitution of eligible and equivalent securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract for the work to be performed will be permitted at the request and expense of the successful bidder. Such equivalent securities must be deposited with District or with a state or federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who will then pay such moneys to the contractor. Upon satisfactory completion of the contract, the securities will be returned to the contractor. Securities eligible for investment include those listed in Government Code section 16430, bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit, interest bearing demand deposit accounts, standby letters of credit, or any other security mutually agreed to by the contractor and District. The contractor will be the beneficial owner of any securities used to secure its performance. Any escrow agreement will be substantially similar to the form set forth in Public Contract Code section 22300.

Labor Code Compliance: Any contract entered into pursuant to this Notice will incorporate the applicable provisions of the California Labor Code.

Prevailing Wage Laws: The successful bidder must comply with all prevailing wage laws applicable to the project, and related requirements contained in the contract documents. Copies of the general prevailing rates of per diem wages for each craft, classification, or type of worker needed to execute the contract, as determined by Director of the State of California Department of Industrial Relations, are on file at the District, and may be obtained from the DIR website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/DPreWageDetermination.htm. Upon request, District will make available copies to any interested party. Also, the successful bidder must post the applicable prevailing wage rates at the work site.

Payroll Records and Prevailing Wage Monitoring: This project is subject to prevailing wage compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. (Labor Code § 1771.4.). Each contractor and subcontractor must keep an accurate payroll record, showing the name, address, social security number, work classification, straight time and overtime hours worked each day and week, and actual per diem wages paid to each journeyman, apprentice, worker, or other employee employed by the contractor or subcontractor in connection with the public work. These records must be certified and made available for inspection at all reasonable hours at the principal place of the contractor as required by Labor Code section 1776. In the case of state-funded public works projects, certified payroll reports must be provided to District on a weekly basis.

Reservation of Rights: The Board of Directors reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive any irregularities in the bids, and to make an award or any rejection in what it alone considers to be in the best interest of the District.

CORTINA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

/s/ Karl Drexel, General Manager

05/13/2021 – WPR#2021-0569