CITY OF COLUSA

ORDINANCE 550

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVING REGULATIONS OF ACTIVITIES AT THE CITY BOAT LAUNCH FACILITY

(SUMMARY PUBLICATION)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa City Council adopted Ordinance No. 550 on May 18, 2021. The Ordinance was passed and adopted by a 5-0 vote of Mayor Josh Hill, and Council Members Greg Ponciano, Thomas Reische, Denise Conrado and Daniel Vaca. The Ordinance outlines permitted and prohibited uses and fines related to the City Boat Launch Facility. The full text is on the City’s website at www.cityofcolusa.com

06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0686