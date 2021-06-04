Wednesday, June 9, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

HomeLegal/Public NoticeCity/County OrdinanceCity of Colusa - Ordinance 550

Classifieds & Legal Notices

City of Colusa – Ordinance 550

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 70
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

CITY OF COLUSA
ORDINANCE 550

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVING REGULATIONS OF ACTIVITIES AT THE CITY BOAT LAUNCH FACILITY

(SUMMARY PUBLICATION)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa City Council adopted Ordinance No. 550 on May 18, 2021. The Ordinance was passed and adopted by a 5-0 vote of Mayor Josh Hill, and Council Members Greg Ponciano, Thomas Reische, Denise Conrado and Daniel Vaca.    The Ordinance outlines permitted and prohibited uses and fines related to the City Boat Launch Facility.  The full text is on the City’s website at www.cityofcolusa.com

06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0686

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review