FBN – Branded Thug Entertainment

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 2021-0000040

DATE FILED: MARCH 26, 2021

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS ARE DOING BUSINESS AS:

BRANDED THUG ENTERTAINMENT

Business Address: 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Mailing Address: 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

AYALA, JOSEPH, 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932 AYALA, MICHAEL, 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

This business is conducted by a General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/02/2021.

/s/ Joseph Ayala

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0504