FBN – Branded Thug Entertainment

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000040
DATE FILED: MARCH 26, 2021
THE FOLLOWING PERSONS ARE DOING BUSINESS AS:
BRANDED THUG ENTERTAINMENT

Business Address: 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. AYALA, JOSEPH, 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
  2. AYALA, MICHAEL, 935 2ND STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

This business is conducted by a General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/02/2021.
/s/ Joseph Ayala

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0504

