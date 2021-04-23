Monday, April 26, 2021

FBN – Twilight Rental Company

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000050
Date filed: April 12, 2021
The following persons are doing business as:
TWILIGHT RENTAL CO

Business Address: 1023 MAIN STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 1023 MAIN STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Name of Registrant(s):

  1. ABS Builders, Inc., 1023 Main Street, Colusa, CA 95932
    State: CA, AI# 3788061

This business is conducted by a Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04/12/2021.
/s/ Amy Schmidt

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0503

