FBN – El Toro Loco Market

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000063
Date filed: May 04, 2021
The following persons are doing business as:
EL TORO LOCO MARKET
Business Address: 757 E STREET, WILLIAMS, CA 95987
Mailing Address: 5754 TRES PIEZAS DR., SACRAMENTO CA, 95835
Name of Registrant(s):
DIVROOP, INC.
5754 TRES PIEZAS DR., SACRAMENTO CA, 95835
STATE: CA AI#4698487
This business is conducted by a Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/ Manpreet Singh
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0570