FBN – E & S Laundry

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 2021-0000064

Date filed: May 05, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:

E & S LAUNDRY

Business Address: 305 5TH STREET, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

Mailing Address: PO BOX 842, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

Name of Registrant(s):

RUBIO, ENGELBERTO, 1021 COLLEGE ST., COLLEGE CITY, CA 95912 RUBIO, MARIA SOCORRO, 1021 COLLEGE ST., COLLEGE CITY, CA 95912

This business is conducted by a Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/03/2005.

/s/ Maria Socorro Rubio

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0571